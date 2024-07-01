iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $26,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $965,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $170.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.11. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

