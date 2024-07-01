Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.0% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.30. The stock had a trading volume of 250,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.