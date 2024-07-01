Investec Group (LON:INVP) PT Raised to GBX 660

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.85) to GBX 660 ($8.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

Investec Group Stock Up 3.5 %

INVP opened at GBX 593.50 ($7.53) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 539.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 524.40. Investec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 428.30 ($5.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 595.50 ($7.55).

Insider Activity

In other Investec Group news, insider Fani Titi sold 53,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.60), for a total value of £279,999.20 ($355,193.71). In related news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.36), for a total value of £884,418.80 ($1,121,931.75). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 53,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.60), for a total value of £279,999.20 ($355,193.71). Insiders sold a total of 287,667 shares of company stock worth $158,410,660 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

