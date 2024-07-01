Informa (LON:INF) PT Raised to GBX 1,010 at Berenberg Bank

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 975 ($12.37) to GBX 1,010 ($12.81) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.70) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 871.17 ($11.05).

LON:INF opened at GBX 857.20 ($10.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market capitalization of £11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,857.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 684 ($8.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 880.62 ($11.17). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 837.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 809.64.

In other news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.40), for a total transaction of £474,550.40 ($601,992.13). 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

