MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 437 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.43 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

