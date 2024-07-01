Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

