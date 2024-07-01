Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $6.01 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. FormFactor accounts for about 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,386,000 after purchasing an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,417,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,129,000 after purchasing an additional 131,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORM. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $339,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,839,394. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Down 4.0 %

FormFactor stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor



FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

