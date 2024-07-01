Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 23,445 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,445 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.8% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 111,881 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,144. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The company has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

