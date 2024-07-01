Stratis Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $19,478.53 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.50 or 0.05507085 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00047141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

