ERC20 Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 83.7% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $138.94 million and approximately $7.18 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,735.44 or 1.00011473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012432 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00076501 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.13075089 USD and is up 95.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.