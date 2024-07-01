Horizen Price Reaches $7.32 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.32 or 0.00011662 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $110.91 million and $31.48 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00032353 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,162,056 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

