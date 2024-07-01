GateToken Market Capitalization Achieves $726.02 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $7.80 or 0.00012432 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $726.02 million and $2.79 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,735.44 or 1.00011473 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00076501 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,102,429 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,102,429.39379026 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.84460726 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,087,266.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

