Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $605,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883,411 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after acquiring an additional 421,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,504,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,108,000.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
HDV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.70. 271,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,695. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $111.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
