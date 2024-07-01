Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $605,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883,411 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after acquiring an additional 421,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,504,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,108,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HDV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.70. 271,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,695. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $111.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.