International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Citizens Business Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 2,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $172.95 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.