St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.51) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised St. James’s Place to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded St. James’s Place to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.88) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded St. James’s Place to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.34) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 646.75 ($8.20).

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 552.50 ($7.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 393.60 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,185.50 ($15.04). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 493.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 542.26.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

