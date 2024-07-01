St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.51) price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised St. James’s Place to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded St. James’s Place to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.88) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded St. James’s Place to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.34) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 646.75 ($8.20).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on St. James’s Place
St. James’s Place Stock Up 1.1 %
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Invest in Gold: A Complete Guide
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Wall Street Could Be Watching on Fannie Mae’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.