Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $374.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $380.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.93 and its 200-day moving average is $337.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

