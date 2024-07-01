Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.81. 1,334,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,537,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

