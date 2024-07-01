McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 269.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.35. The company had a trading volume of 397,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,329. The company has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

