Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.62. 63,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $52.71.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

