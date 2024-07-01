Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

BOND traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $93.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

