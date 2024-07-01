Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries comprises approximately 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $21,059,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after buying an additional 46,726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,299,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $6,085,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cavco Industries Price Performance
Shares of CVCO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $346.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,781. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.69. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
