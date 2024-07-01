The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.27. 86,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

