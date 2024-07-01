Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 7,844 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 266,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,531,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMO traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

