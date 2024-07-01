D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $500.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

