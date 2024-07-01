MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $501.27 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.65. The company has a market capitalization of $454.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

