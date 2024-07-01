JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 165.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 0.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPIE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,836,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 347,647 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,495,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,374,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 247,843 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

