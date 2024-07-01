MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $218.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

