MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 106.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

