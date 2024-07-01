Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 11,640 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 223.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 144,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

