SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $78.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.