Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,729,000 after acquiring an additional 45,320 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $268.39 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.76.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

