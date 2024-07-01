Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $4.31 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55,983 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

UBER opened at $72.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.