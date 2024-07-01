Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 719 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $509.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

