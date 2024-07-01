Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $106.81 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

