Omega Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,407 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 207,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 86.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

BGRN stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.