Omega Financial Group LLC Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $96.54 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

