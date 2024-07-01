Scott Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 58,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

