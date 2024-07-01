Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Airbnb by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after buying an additional 813,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 12,298.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,250,000 after buying an additional 758,666 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,287 shares of company stock worth $61,071,555. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.64. The company had a trading volume of 152,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,380. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

