Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,894,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,262,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 565,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Trading Up 0.2 %

TXG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 119,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,866. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

