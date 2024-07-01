Zcash Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Zcash has a market cap of $332.79 million and $42.06 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $20.38 or 0.00032515 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

