Zentry (ZENT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.63 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Zentry has a market cap of $129.65 million and approximately $17.63 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zentry has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,540,305,243 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02376974 USD and is up 7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $16,841,183.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

