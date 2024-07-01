Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Elm Group news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 20,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $35,201.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,958,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 20,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $35,201.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,958,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,268. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Reese purchased 24,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,221.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,354,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,695.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $91,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,544. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Great Elm Group has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 48.75%.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.