Monero (XMR) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $169.25 or 0.00270022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and $53.61 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,586.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.16 or 0.00617653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00118650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070793 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

