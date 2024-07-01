Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Rises By 48.6%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Jiuzi Stock Down 2.5 %
JZXN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.35. 86,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,398. Jiuzi has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.
About Jiuzi
