Short Interest in Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Rises By 47.4%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Hays Price Performance

Hays stock remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Hays has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

