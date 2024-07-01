Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 425,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,496,755 shares.The stock last traded at $45.03 and had previously closed at $45.40.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
