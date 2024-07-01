Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 425,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,496,755 shares.The stock last traded at $45.03 and had previously closed at $45.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,238,000 after buying an additional 480,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,303,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,739 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

