Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eagle Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EFSI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.99. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824. Eagle Financial Services has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

About Eagle Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.