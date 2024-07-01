Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Eagle Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EFSI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.99. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824. Eagle Financial Services has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90.
Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter.
Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement
About Eagle Financial Services
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Financial Services
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Gold: A Complete Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.