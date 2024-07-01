Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

BHAT traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.00.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.