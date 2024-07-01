Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the May 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of KGFHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 222,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. Kingfisher has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.91.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

