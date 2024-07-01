Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 321 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 221,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $445.70. 131,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,429. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $448.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

